Brooks, Alta. man dies following assault, homicide detectives investigating

Police in Brooks, Alta., are investigating after a man was assaulted and died last month.

RCMP said at 5:20 p.m. on July 23, police were called to an apartment complex.

A 41-year-old man had been assaulted, police said, and was taken to the hospital.

The man died of his injuries in the hospital three days after the assault, according to police.

RCMP’s major crime unit has taken over the investigation.

Police ask those with information about the homicide to contact Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400 or submit anonymous tips online.