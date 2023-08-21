Menu

Crime

Brooks, Alta. man dies following assault, homicide detectives investigating

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted August 21, 2023 6:24 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Police in Brooks, Alta., are investigating after a man was assaulted and died last month.

RCMP said at 5:20 p.m. on July 23, police were called to an apartment complex.

A 41-year-old man had been assaulted, police said, and was taken to the hospital.

The man died of his injuries in the hospital three days after the assault, according to police.

RCMP’s major crime unit has taken over the investigation.

Police ask those with information about the homicide to contact Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400 or submit anonymous tips online.

CrimeAlberta RCMPAlberta crimeBrooks RCMPBrooks AlbertaBrooks Crimealberta major crimes unit
