Entertainment

Bob Dylan to perform in Toronto, Montreal this fall, 1st time in Canada since 2017

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2023 4:37 pm
Bob Dylan is announcing new tour dates in North America that include stops in Toronto and Montreal this fall. Dylan performs in Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 2012. View image in full screen
Bob Dylan is announcing new tour dates in North America that include stops in Toronto and Montreal this fall. Dylan performs in Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision, Chris Pizzello
Bob Dylan is announcing new tour dates in North America that include stops in Toronto and Montreal this fall.

The 82-year-old American singer-songwriter has scheduled two shows at Toronto’s Massey Hall on Oct. 26 and 27, as well as a show at Montreal’s Place des Arts-Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier on Oct. 29.

General public tickets go on sale Friday on Ticketmaster.

These will be Dylan’s first performances in Canada since the summer of 2017, when he made multiple tour stops across the country from Kingston, Ont., to Vancouver.

Dylan’s current global tour, launched after the release of his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” album, began in the U.S. in 2021 and has taken him to Europe and Asia.

The tour will continue into 2024 and Dylan’s website says more dates will be announced soon.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

