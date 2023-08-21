Intoxicated man armed with knife allegedly threatens, assaults officers: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say over the weekend an intoxicated man armed with a knife threatened officers, resulting in several of them being assaulted during the arrest.

On Sunday, at 11:40 p.m. police say officers went to the rear of the 1500 block of Magnus Avenue for reports of a man with a knife.

Officers found the armed suspect who they say appeared to be in an intoxicated state.

Police say the suspect challenged the officers while armed and refused to comply with directions. At this point, police say, a Taser was deployed to gain control of the suspect who was said to be violent and aggressive.

Multiple officers were assaulted during the incident and the suspect was safely taken into custody.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged. He was detained in custody.

Story continues below advertisement