Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Remnant moisture from Hurricane Hilary to hit the Okanagan

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 2:29 pm
There is a chance of showers during the day on Tuesday. View image in full screen
There is a chance of showers during the day on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary will push into the Okanagan early in the week, bringing the risk of some thunderstorms and showers.

After Monday morning’s sun and smoke in the Okanagan, the risk of showers and storms will increase late in the day after temperatures climb into the mid-20s C.

The risk of showers lingers Monday night into Tuesday with the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm and lots of dry breaks during the day.

Smoke will also linger across the region, reducing air quality, as the mercury climbs to around 24 C late in the day.

Skies will clear after a chance of showers Wednesday morning with a high around 23 C.

A mix of sun and cloud with thick smoke will finish the week as afternoon highs climb from the mid-20s to the upper 20s by Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s expected that 30 C heat is likely to return for the weekend under sunny skies and smoke.

Trending Now
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

More on Canada
BC weatherWarm Weatherokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weatherwet weatherhurricane hilary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices