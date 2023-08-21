Menu

Canada

Liberal cabinet meeting in P.E.I. after shuffle. Here’s what to expect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2023 6:28 am
‘This is the team’: Trudeau shuffles cabinet ahead of next federal election
The Liberal cabinet is in Prince Edward Island’s capital this week for a retreat as it gets ready for the next sitting of the Parliament.

It’s expected the housing crisis will be the central topic for ministers as they sit down to discuss their government’s priorities.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said this summer’s cabinet shuffle was meant to signal a new focus on the economy and affordability.

The authors of a recent national report on housing will be in Charlottetown to brief cabinet ministers on their findings and on what needs to be done.

Ministers will also hear from the founder of the Generation Squeeze think tank from the University of British Columbia about ways to help young Canadians who are feeling economic despair as prices rise.

MPs will be back in the House of Commons on Sept. 18.

The cabinet comes after days of wildfires in the Northwest Territories and B.C., with that province having declared a state of emergency.

On Sunday, Trudeau said the federal government is deploying military assets to B.C. and would be helping with evacuations, staging and other logistical tasks.

Justin TrudeauCanadaLiberalsinflationCanada NewsLiberal Partyhousing crisisAffordabilityCabinet shuffleP.E.I.Trudeau cabinet shuffleLiberal Cabinet retreatLiberal retreat
© 2023 The Canadian Press

