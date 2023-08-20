Menu

date 2023-08-20
Headline link
Environment

Woman, cyclist fight off black bear on Coho Trail in Squamish

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 20, 2023 2:48 pm
Expert reminds people to carry bear spray in nature
WATCH: Vanessa Isnardy from Wildsafe BC says bear attacks are rare and most of them are defensive. But predatory attacks where a bear sees humans as prey do occur. For more information: https://wildsafebc.com/learn/courses-and-training/ – Oct 6, 2022
A woman was attacked by a black bear in Squamish, B.C., Saturday night.

According to the BC Conservation Officer Service, the woman was hiking along the Coho Trail when she came across a black bear around 7 p.m. near the second trestle bridge.

The bear showed signs of aggressiveness, which caused the woman to jump down the side of the bridge.

Bears attacking livestock at Maple Ridge farm

The bear then followed the woman, who then picked up a piece of lumber to fend off the bear. As the fight started to unfold, a cyclist who was passing by stopped to help.

“(The) passing cyclist came to her aid and helped fight the bear off. The bear disengaged but continued to follow the pair,” BC Conservation Officer Service staff said on social media.

“The woman was not seriously injured. Conservation Officers and RCMP conducted a safety sweep of the attack site last night but no bear was seen.”

In consultation with the District of Squamish, Coho Park in Garibaldi Estates and the area north towards Garibaldi Springs are closed and signage has been installed.

Conservation officers are at the scene Sunday, as efforts to locate the bear continue.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

