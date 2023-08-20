Woman, cyclist fight off black bear on Coho Trail in Squamish

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was attacked by a black bear in Squamish, B.C., Saturday night.

According to the BC Conservation Officer Service, the woman was hiking along the Coho Trail when she came across a black bear around 7 p.m. near the second trestle bridge.

The bear showed signs of aggressiveness, which caused the woman to jump down the side of the bridge.



The bear then followed the woman, who then picked up a piece of lumber to fend off the bear. As the fight started to unfold, a cyclist who was passing by stopped to help.

“(The) passing cyclist came to her aid and helped fight the bear off. The bear disengaged but continued to follow the pair,” BC Conservation Officer Service staff said on social media.

“The woman was not seriously injured. Conservation Officers and RCMP conducted a safety sweep of the attack site last night but no bear was seen.”

In consultation with the District of Squamish, Coho Park in Garibaldi Estates and the area north towards Garibaldi Springs are closed and signage has been installed.

Conservation officers are at the scene Sunday, as efforts to locate the bear continue.