Crime

38-year-old Saint John man shot and killed, suspect arrested: police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted August 20, 2023 3:07 pm
Saint John Police View image in full screen
Saint John Police said they responded to a report of an alleged shooting that occurred in the 100-block of the city's King Street East on Sunday morning. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Travis Fortnum/Global News
Saint John Police have arrested a 31-year-old man after an alleged murder that occurred in the 100-block of the city’s King Street East area on Sunday morning.

At about 5:39 a.m., police said they responded to a report that somebody had been shot in an apartment. Upon arrival, police located a 38-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 31-year-old suspect, who was known to the deceased, had allegedly fled the scene before police arrived,” police said in a media release on Sunday afternoon.

“The Major Crime Unit, Forensic Services, Emergency Tactical Services, and the Street Crime Integrated Enforcement Unit were called in to investigate and search for the suspect.”

Police said the suspect was taken into custody at about 9:30 a.m., after officials conducted a high-risk traffic stop and located the individual.

The man arrested in relation to the incident is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

“The Saint John Police Force would like to express our deepest condolences to the friends and family of the deceased. At the request of the family, the Saint John Police will not be releasing the man’s name,” police said.

Police said they’re continuing to search for witness and video surveillance footage in the area where the alleged shooting occurred.

