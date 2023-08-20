Fatal QEW crash briefly shuts eastbound lanes, sends 5 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Five people were taken to hospital, including one who later died, following a crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga, Ont., officials say.

Ontario Provincial Police said eastbound lanes of the QEW were closed between Hurontario Street and Mississauga Road after the collision late on Saturday.

Paramedics told Global News five people were taken to hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other four people were taken as a precaution, according to medics.

The eastbound lanes reopened on Sunday morning.