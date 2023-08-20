Menu

Fatal QEW crash briefly shuts eastbound lanes, sends 5 to hospital

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 20, 2023 11:27 am
opp patch file generic
Ontario Provincial Police said affected lanes were reopened on Sunday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Five people were taken to hospital, including one who later died, following a crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga, Ont., officials say.

Ontario Provincial Police said eastbound lanes of the QEW were closed between Hurontario Street and Mississauga Road after the collision late on Saturday.

Paramedics told Global News five people were taken to hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other four people were taken as a precaution, according to medics.

The eastbound lanes reopened on Sunday morning.

