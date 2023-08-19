Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon apartment balcony blazes after smoking material starts fire

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted August 19, 2023 2:55 pm
Saskatoon Fire Department View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Fire Department received a call that a balcony in the 300 block of Girgulis Crescent had caught on fire at 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning. . File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Saskatoon apartment balcony caught on fire early Saturday morning after smoking material wasn’t fully put out.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a call that a balcony in the 300 block of Girgulis Crescent had caught on fire at 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

The fire investigator confirmed that the fire started on a first-floor balcony and stretched to the second-floor balcony.

Residents in the building had tried to put out the fire with extinguishers but it only slowed the flames.

One man had minor burns on his hand and two others were cut breaking the protective covers on the fire extinguisher cabinets.

Fire crews had the flames under control within half an hour and finished the job.

The damages are estimated to cost $20,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatoon Fire Department is reminding everyone to dispose of smoking material in a lidded glass jar with water in it.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon commercial building fire deemed suspicious by investigators'
Saskatoon commercial building fire deemed suspicious by investigators

 

More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsFireSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon FireYXEbalcony fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices