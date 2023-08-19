Saskatoon apartment balcony blazes after smoking material starts fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon apartment balcony caught on fire early Saturday morning after smoking material wasn’t fully put out.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a call that a balcony in the 300 block of Girgulis Crescent had caught on fire at 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

The fire investigator confirmed that the fire started on a first-floor balcony and stretched to the second-floor balcony.

Residents in the building had tried to put out the fire with extinguishers but it only slowed the flames.

One man had minor burns on his hand and two others were cut breaking the protective covers on the fire extinguisher cabinets.

Fire crews had the flames under control within half an hour and finished the job.

The damages are estimated to cost $20,000.

The Saskatoon Fire Department is reminding everyone to dispose of smoking material in a lidded glass jar with water in it.