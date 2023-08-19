Western University to build 2 new residence buildings, house 1,000 students

Send this page to someone via email

Western University has unveiled plans to build two new residence buildings that’ll provide space for 1,000 more students.

The London, Ont., post-secondary institution says this includes an undergraduate residence on University Drive beside Elgin Hall, which will provide housing for 600 to 800 students, and an apartment for 300 upper-year and graduate students on Platt’s Lane.

Western says it held student workshops and focus groups in the spring and summer months to get feedback on how to design the suites and prioritize building amenities.

Designs for both buildings will go to the board of governors for final approval this fall, with construction expected to begin next spring.

The university plans to allow students to live in the residences by September 2025, with the residences expected to be fully complete by September 2026.

Currently, Western can accommodate 7,000 students in 11 on-campus residence buildings.