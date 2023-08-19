B.C. wildfires: Evacuation alert issued for Sorrento area

Send this page to someone via email

Another evacuation alert has been issued for B.C.’s fire-ravaged Shuswap region.

On Saturday morning, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said a wildfire burning near Sorrento is creating a risk to properties and safety.

The alert is on the south side of Shuswap Lake – directly across from the Lower East Adams Lake blaze – and includes the areas of Blind Bay, Balmoral, Notch Hill and Carlin.

“The evacuation orders and alerts remain the same as they were last night with the addition of the Sorrento area evacuation alert issued early this morning,” the regional district said.

“As soon as we have more information, we will be providing updates.”

View image in full screen A map showing evacuation orders (red) and evacuation alerts (yellow) in B.C.’s Shuswap region on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. BC Wildfire Service

The Lower East Adams Lake fire is currently sized at 10,004 hectares, while the Bush Creek East fire, located on the west side of Adams Lake, is at 3,287 hectares.

On Friday evening, the CSRD expanded an existing evacuation order for the Celista area to include the Magna Bay area. Overall, there are 11 evacuation orders in the area, along with 10 evacuation alerts.

A map showing fires throughout the province, plus evacuation orders and alerts, is available online.

