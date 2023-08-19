Menu

Traffic

Collision involving 7 vehicles on Hwy 401 leads to closures

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 19, 2023 9:55 am
Seven vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 401 on Aug. 19, 2023. View image in full screen
Seven vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 401 on Aug. 19, 2023. OPP_HSD / X
A man was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a crash involving seven vehicles on Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision took place in the express lanes of Highway 401 near Kennedy Road in Toronto. Officers were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Seven vehicles, including three tractor-trailers, were involved in the crash, police said.

Paramedics told Global News two people were taken to hospital. One had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the other had minor injuries.

Police said lanes were expected to be closed until around 1 p.m. Saturday,

