Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after collision in Toronto

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said on Thursday at 6:25 p.m., a person was driving a motorcycle north on private property along McNicoll Avenue.
Police said the man collided with a barrier by a fire hydrant and was taken to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Homicide squad investigating fatal Toronto hit-and-run
Comments