Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after collision in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 5:57 pm
A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Thursday at 6:25 p.m., a person was driving a motorcycle north on private property along McNicoll Avenue.

Police said the man collided with a barrier by a fire hydrant and was taken to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Homicide squad investigating fatal Toronto hit-and-run'
Homicide squad investigating fatal Toronto hit-and-run
MotorcycleToronto CollisionMotorcycle Collisioncollision torontoMcNicoll Avenuemotorcyclist hospitalizedtoronto collision mcnicoll
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices