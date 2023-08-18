Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after collision in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Thursday at 6:25 p.m., a person was driving a motorcycle north on private property along McNicoll Avenue.

Police said the man collided with a barrier by a fire hydrant and was taken to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.