Monster Jam comes to Calgary

GMC Stadium is about to get loud. Really loud.

Monster Jam is coming to Stampede Park with shows slated for both Aug. 19 and 20.

“You can expect the unexpected with Monster Jam that’s what is so unique about it,” beamed Loghan Ashlinem, the driver of the popular ‘Scoobie Doo’ monster truck.

“Germany to Australia to South Africa. And now we’re here in Calgary and we’re so excited to be here. It is a blast.”

Ashline has a passion for motorsports and her life long experience growing up in Mooresville, N.C., prepared her to take on the role of Scoobie Doo’s driver. “Drag racing, go-karting, quarter midget racing in my background. I have never done dirt before this so that’s been a new experience.”

The dirt gets groomed and modeled for one day of prep before the big show starts Saturday at noon. Crews say fans are in for some special thrills featuring legendary performers like 42-year-old veteran Grave Digger.

“I think we’re going to do a back flip here in Calgary for the first time,” hinted tour manager Andrew Castagna.

Those attending should prepare for noise levels, as monster trucks by design can be very loud.

Both shows begin with pit parties where audience members can meet the drivers and get up close with the trucks.

Tickets are available at Monster Jam.