Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. health officials unable to determine source of legionnaires’ disease outbreak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2023 3:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning August 18, 2023'
Global News Morning August 18, 2023
The online edition of Global News Morning with Amber Fryday and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia health officials say they have been unable to determine the source of bacteria that caused a recent outbreak of legionnaires’ disease in the New Glasgow, N.S., area.

As of Aug. 3, nine cases and another 20 suspected infections had been detected, but no cases have been reported since.

Some cases were detected in the Glen Haven Manor, a long-term care facility next to the Aberdeen Hospital.

But the Public Health Department confirmed today that the legionella bacteria that causes the disease have not been detected in the facility’s water system.

As a result, officials have lifted health restrictions at the facility, saying there is no identified risk to residents, visitors or staff.

Legionnaires’ disease rarely causes severe illness, but people over 40, smokers and those with chronic health conditions are at an increased risk.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, testing to determine the source of the bacteria continues, though officials say the source may never be determined because the bacteria is common in the environment.

The disease is spread from breathing in legionella bacteria via mist or water vapour from a contaminated water source, such as evaporating cooling systems, hot tubs and decorative water features.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.

More on Canada
Public healthNew GlasgowLegionnaires' diseaseLegionnaires'Aberdeen HospitalGlen Haven Manornew glasgow legionnaire's disease
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices