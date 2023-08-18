Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitobans deserve subsidy for electric vehicles, Opposition New Democrats say

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2023 1:41 pm
Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats are promising rebates for people who purchase electric vehicles. Wab Kinew, leader of the Manitoba NDP, speaks to party faithful during an event at the Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats are promising rebates for people who purchase electric vehicles. Wab Kinew, leader of the Manitoba NDP, speaks to party faithful during an event at the Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s Opposition New Democrats are promising rebates for people who purchase electric vehicles.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says if his party wins the election set for Oct. 3, it would offer a $4,000 rebate for new electric vehicles and a $2,500 rebate for used ones.

The federal government currently offers rebates of up to $5,000, depending on the type of vehicle, and some provinces have already adopted similar rebates.

Kinew says an NDP government would also sign on to a federal commitment to protect 30 per cent of land and ocean by 2030.

He says Manitoba currently has about 11 per cent of its land and water in protected status, and accuses the Progressive Conservative government of dragging its feet on the issue.

The NDP is also promising to restore funding to nine environmental organizations, such as the Manitoba Eco-Network, that was cut in 2020.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Attack ads picking up steam as Manitoba election approaches'
Attack ads picking up steam as Manitoba election approaches
NDPprogressive conservativesProvince of ManitobaElectric Vehiclesmanitoba electionWab KinewManitoba Eco-Network
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices