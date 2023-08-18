Menu

Share

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Aug. 18

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Aug. 18'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Aug. 18
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Aug. 18.
Show and Shine weekend, late summer activities at provincial parks, and a historical tour of downtown Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Aug. 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Show and Shine weekend showcases classic and custom cars

Hundreds of classic and custom cars are taking over downtown Saskatoon for the 41st annual Show and Shine weekend.

And it is just not the downtown core where you will be able to see the cars.

Rock 102’s Sheri Ebert looks at the events taking place over three days for Show and Shine weekend.

Click to play video: 'Show and Shine weekend showcases classic and custom cars'
Show and Shine weekend showcases classic and custom cars

Late summer activities at Saskatchewan provincial parks

Camping, glamping, hiking, and lake activities are available at over 30 provincial parks in Saskatchewan.

There are also some special events taking place at the parks during the last few weeks of summer.

Jennifer Johnson previews the late summer activities taking place at provincial parks.

Click to play video: 'Late summer activities at Saskatchewan provincial parks'
Late summer activities at Saskatchewan provincial parks

Touring historic downtown with the Saskatoon Heritage Society

It’s an opportunity to learn more about the history of downtown Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Heritage Society has an upcoming tour featuring some of the buildings that were the early foundations of the city.

Chris Carr previews the tour with Terry Hoknes from the Saskatoon Heritage Society.

Click to play video: 'Touring historic downtown with the Saskatoon Heritage Society'
Touring historic downtown with the Saskatoon Heritage Society

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Aug. 18

Risk of thunderstorms — Emily-May Simmonds has your Friday, Aug. 18, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Aug. 18'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Aug. 18
Global News Morning SaskatoonDowntown SaskatoonSask ParksSaskatoon Heritage SocietyShow and ShineRock 102Saskatchewan Provnicial Parks
