Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Aug. 18

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Show and Shine weekend, late summer activities at provincial parks, and a historical tour of downtown Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Aug. 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Show and Shine weekend showcases classic and custom cars

Hundreds of classic and custom cars are taking over downtown Saskatoon for the 41st annual Show and Shine weekend.

And it is just not the downtown core where you will be able to see the cars.

Rock 102’s Sheri Ebert looks at the events taking place over three days for Show and Shine weekend.

3:26 Show and Shine weekend showcases classic and custom cars

Late summer activities at Saskatchewan provincial parks

Camping, glamping, hiking, and lake activities are available at over 30 provincial parks in Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

There are also some special events taking place at the parks during the last few weeks of summer.

Jennifer Johnson previews the late summer activities taking place at provincial parks.

3:24 Late summer activities at Saskatchewan provincial parks

Touring historic downtown with the Saskatoon Heritage Society

It’s an opportunity to learn more about the history of downtown Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Heritage Society has an upcoming tour featuring some of the buildings that were the early foundations of the city.

Chris Carr previews the tour with Terry Hoknes from the Saskatoon Heritage Society.

3:32 Touring historic downtown with the Saskatoon Heritage Society

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Aug. 18

Risk of thunderstorms — Emily-May Simmonds has your Friday, Aug. 18, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Story continues below advertisement