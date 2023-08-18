Nova Scotia report highlights resource shortages as immigration increases

Send this page to someone via email

An internal review of immigration services in Nova Scotia shows a system in need of strengthening as a record number of newcomers settle in the province.

The survey and report carried out between June and October 2022 indicates that a lack of worker and program resources causes delays in the support offered to immigrants as demand grows.

The report says service organizations have provided help to between 22,000 and 25,000 immigrants a year since 2020 — up to 60 per cent more people than expected.

It also points out that a lack of affordable and available housing complicates the situation and has led some immigrants to look for opportunities elsewhere in Canada.

The need for more support services in rural areas is also highlighted because of a growing trend of newcomers settling in less populated areas.

Information for the report was collected from 18 service providers and 220 immigrants who took part through a survey, while 12 newcomers agreed to in-depth interviews.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.