Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia report highlights resource shortages as immigration increases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2023 9:48 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia looking to attract and retain immigrants to double population'
Nova Scotia looking to attract and retain immigrants to double population
Nova Scotia has set a goal of doubling the population by 2060. Attracting and retaining immigrants to Nova Scotia is key, but a recent report by the auditor general has highlighted a number of areas the Department of Labour Skills and Immigration needs to address to improve immigration programs. Alicia Draus reports. – Nov 30, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An internal review of immigration services in Nova Scotia shows a system in need of strengthening as a record number of newcomers settle in the province.

The survey and report carried out between June and October 2022 indicates that a lack of worker and program resources causes delays in the support offered to immigrants as demand grows.

The report says service organizations have provided help to between 22,000 and 25,000 immigrants a year since 2020 — up to 60 per cent more people than expected.

It also points out that a lack of affordable and available housing complicates the situation and has led some immigrants to look for opportunities elsewhere in Canada.

Trending Now

The need for more support services in rural areas is also highlighted because of a growing trend of newcomers settling in less populated areas.

Story continues below advertisement

Information for the report was collected from 18 service providers and 220 immigrants who took part through a survey, while 12 newcomers agreed to in-depth interviews.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.

More on Canada
Nova ScotiaHousingImmigrationAffordable HousingNova Scotia ImmigrationNS immigrationimmigration servicesnova scotia immigration reviewnova scotia immigration services
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices