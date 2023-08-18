Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian in hospital after being struck at Cambridge intersection

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 18, 2023 9:53 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian in Cambridge.

Emergency crews were called to an area near Fountain Street South and Shantz Hill Road around 4:10 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say a 52-year-old man was struck by a southbound Toyota as he was crossing the road.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash. They say charges could be pending.

Trending Now

Investigators are asking for witnesses and those who have dashcam video to contact Waterloo regional police’s traffic services unit at 519-570-9997 ext. 8856.

 

More on Canada
CollisionKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceHospitalCambridgePedestrianIntersection
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices