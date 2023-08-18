Pedestrian in hospital after being struck at Cambridge intersection

Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian in Cambridge.
Emergency crews were called to an area near Fountain Street South and Shantz Hill Road around 4:10 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators say a 52-year-old man was struck by a southbound Toyota as he was crossing the road.
The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash. They say charges could be pending.
Investigators are asking for witnesses and those who have dashcam video to contact Waterloo regional police’s traffic services unit at 519-570-9997 ext. 8856.
