Ontario police search for missing man last believed to be riding e-bike to Winnipeg

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are looking for a missing man believed to be Winnipeg-bound.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Friday that the 34-year-old, whom they’ve named only as “Andrew,” was last spotted Aug. 8 at a gas station in Kakabeka Falls, west of Thunder Bay and about seven-and-a-half hours southeast of Winnipeg.

He’s described as six feet two inches tall and 190 pounds with a muscular build, hazel eyes and short brown hair with a short beard.

Police said they believe he was headed west on Highway 17 toward Winnipeg, riding a silver e-bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.