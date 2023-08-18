Menu

Canada

Ontario police search for missing man last believed to be riding e-bike to Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 8:57 am
Ontario police are looking for this man, who they believe was headed west to Winnipeg earlier this month.
Ontario police are looking for this man, who they believe was headed west to Winnipeg earlier this month. Ontario Provincial Police
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are looking for a missing man believed to be Winnipeg-bound.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Friday that the 34-year-old, whom they’ve named only as “Andrew,” was last spotted Aug. 8 at a gas station in Kakabeka Falls, west of Thunder Bay and about seven-and-a-half hours southeast of Winnipeg.

He’s described as six feet two inches tall and 190 pounds with a muscular build, hazel eyes and short brown hair with a short beard.

Police said they believe he was headed west on Highway 17 toward Winnipeg, riding a silver e-bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Manitoba to spend $2 million on missing persons response strategy
