Pedestrian involved in serious collision on Highway 16: RCMP

A pedestrian has been involved in a serious collision with a vehicle on Highway 16 at Range Road 210, said Strathcona County RCMP.

RCMP said eastbound lanes of Highway 16 are closed while RCMP investigates. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

More to come…