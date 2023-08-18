Pedestrian involved in serious collision on Highway 16: RCMP

A pedestrian has been involved in a serious collision with a vehicle on Highway 16 at Range Road 210, said Strathcona County RCMP.
RCMP said eastbound lanes of Highway 16 are closed while RCMP investigates. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Trending Now
More to come…
More on Canada
- 1 in 5 homebuilders are nixing projects amid high rates. Here are your rights
- Exercise, then brain training could be game-changer for slowing dementia: Canadian study
- Evacuation flights for N.W.T. wildfires to continue into weekend, military to assist
- Flair Airlines to speed up entry-level pilot training with new program
Comments