Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian involved in serious collision on Highway 16: RCMP

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 7:36 am
An RCMP cruiser is seen at Township Road 540 in Strathcona County on April 10, 2023.
A pedestrian has been involved in a serious collision with a vehicle on Highway 16 at Range Road 210, said Strathcona County RCMP. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A pedestrian has been involved in a serious collision with a vehicle on Highway 16 at Range Road 210, said Strathcona County RCMP.

RCMP said eastbound lanes of Highway 16 are closed while RCMP investigates. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Trending Now

More to come…

More on Canada
RCMPCollisionPedestrianStrathcona CountyPedestrian CollisionHighway 16Strathcona County RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices