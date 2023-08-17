SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Highway 1 closed, Lytton First Nation issues evacuation order, alert due to wildfire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 10:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Lytton residents mark two year anniversary of catastrophic fire'
Lytton residents mark two year anniversary of catastrophic fire
Friday marks two years since a catastrophic fire tore through Lytton, killing two people and destroying much of the town. Residents gathered to mark the day, and say the long-stalled rebuild of their community will finally begin. Kylie Stanton reports – Jun 30, 2023
The Lytton First Nation issued an evacuation order and alert Thursday evening due to a nearby wildfire.

The Stein Mountain fire is an estimated 490 hectares in size and burning approximately 15 kilometres northwest of Lytton and west of the Fraser River.

Any residents of the Nkaih IR 10 and Lytton IR 9A must leave the area immediately.

The evacuation route is north to Lillooet on the Westside Road or south to Lytton via the reaction ferry.

Wildfire activity has also closed Highway 1 between Hope and Lytton.

Tactical evacuations were also underway in the Keefers and Nahatlach area north of Boston Bar, Thursday afternoon due to an aggressively expanding wildfire.

The Fraser Valley Regional District issued an evacuation order shortly before 6:30 p.m. due to the 485-hectare Kookpi Creek wildfire.

Meanwhile, residents of the Stryen IR 9  near Lytton are under evacuation alert and must leave if it is upgraded.

Click to play video: 'Lytton, B.C. tries to rebuild 2 years after wildfire tragedy'
Lytton, B.C. tries to rebuild 2 years after wildfire tragedy
A look at the evacuation order and alert connected to the Stein Mountain fire. View image in full screen
A look at the evacuation order and alert connected to the Stein Mountain fire. Lytton First Nation
BC WildfireEvacuation Orderevacuation alertLytton First NationWildfire LyttonLytton First Nation evacuation alertLytton First Nation evacuation orderStein Mountain fireStein Mountain fire order
