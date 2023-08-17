Highway 1 closed, Lytton First Nation issues evacuation order, alert due to wildfire

See more sharing options

The Lytton First Nation issued an evacuation order and alert Thursday evening due to a nearby wildfire.

The Stein Mountain fire is an estimated 490 hectares in size and burning approximately 15 kilometres northwest of Lytton and west of the Fraser River.

Any residents of the Nkaih IR 10 and Lytton IR 9A must leave the area immediately.

The evacuation route is north to Lillooet on the Westside Road or south to Lytton via the reaction ferry.

Wildfire activity has also closed Highway 1 between Hope and Lytton.

Tactical evacuations were also underway in the Keefers and Nahatlach area north of Boston Bar, Thursday afternoon due to an aggressively expanding wildfire.

The Fraser Valley Regional District issued an evacuation order shortly before 6:30 p.m. due to the 485-hectare Kookpi Creek wildfire.

Meanwhile, residents of the Stryen IR 9 near Lytton are under evacuation alert and must leave if it is upgraded.

2:26 Lytton, B.C. tries to rebuild 2 years after wildfire tragedy