Canada

Investigation into Toronto derailment continues, test trains set to run: TTC

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 6:40 pm
Officials say the rear car on a Scarborough RT train derailed on July 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Officials say the rear car on a Scarborough RT train derailed on July 24, 2023. Global News
The Toronto Transit Commission says its staff is continuing to investigate after a train derailed in late July.

On July 27, the TTC said the Scarborough RT would be closed for at least three weeks to allow for the investigation.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, the TTC said consultants and staff “continue to probe the July 24 derailment.”

“Track, vehicles, infrastructure under review but need another couple of weeks,” the tweet reads.

The TTC said test trains would be running on Thursday in the area of Lawrence and Ellesmere stations “as part of the investigation only. We will share more info as, and when we get it.”

Five people suffered injuries when the train car derailed while leaving Ellesmere Station in July.

TTCToronto Transit CommissionTrain DerailmentLine 3scarborough rtTTC derailment
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

