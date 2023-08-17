‘So happy’: Vancouver man wins eviction fight to stay in his home of 16 years

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver man has won his eviction fight and will get to stay in his home.

Keir Nicoll has been a tenant of the building on Glen Drive in Vancouver for 16 years. He currently pays $800 a month for his one-bedroom apartment and is on disability.

He told Global News earlier this week that he was offered $20,000 from the landlord to move out of the building so a live-in caretaker could move in.

Nicoll attended a hearing at the Residential Tenancy Board on Thursday and told Global News the eviction notice has now been withdrawn and he will be able to stay in his home.

“I’m very happy,” he told Global News in a voicemail Thursday.

On Tuesday, Nicoll said that when the company, Glen Drive Apartment Ltd., bought the building they started raising the rents.

“One or two people have been here for several years and their rents’ were around $1,500 or something like that, which isn’t totally outrageous, but in some of the other apartments in this building, they’re now asking $5,000 for a one-bedroom, $4,000 for a bachelor, and this is obviously explicitly for people who have saved up money, want to travel and live in a city like Vancouver for a short period of time.”