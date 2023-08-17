Sask. crop report: 9 per cent of crops harvested in the province

As August passes the halfway mark, crop producers are starting to make some progress and harvest season begins to pick up.

The crop report for the week of Aug. 8 to 14 shows nine per cent of crops in Saskatchewan were harvested this week, ahead of the five-year average of eight per cent and the 10-year average of five per cent.

“Those dry conditions that we saw throughout the entire growing season really encouraged our crops to mature a little bit quicker than the previous couple of years, which allowed a lot of our producers to get into the fields and get those combines started a little bit sooner than others.” said Mackenzie Hladun, crop extension specialist with the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the report, the southwest is leading the province in harvest progress, with 20 per cent of this year’s crop harvested for the year. Producers in the northwest were delayed this week due to rain showers and have harvested only one per cent of this year’s crop.

The report also shows all crop districts received moisture this week with the rainfall that moved over the province, with the most significant moisture falling in Esterhazy at 67 mm, followed closely by 63 mm in Lipton.

Hladun said any moisture now is good for pasture rejuvenation and helping soil and moisture reserves, but it won’t help crops unless they are still filling.

“If the crop has already been filled completely and it’s mature and it’s drawing down, this moisture isn’t going to help with quality or yield right now.” Hladun said.

Flax, soybeans and oilseeds have seen little to no harvest as of yet, as these crops tend to have longer maturity dates and a longer dry-down period.

The Ministry is also asking crop reporters to report on water supply and water quality this week.

“What we’re seeing is that provincially, moderate water supply shortages are occurring for our livestock producers and many are anticipating having more significant shortages soon, or some are already reporting severe water shortages.”

With water quality also being a concern, the Ministry is encouraging livestock producers to bring in water quality samples to regional offices for free testing.