Crater Creek wildfire grows to 14,000 hectares, evacuation order expanded

An evacuation order related to the Crater Creek wildfire in B.C.’s Southern Interior was expanded Thursday evening.

The order, issued shortly after 4 p.m. by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, covers Electoral Area “G” along the Similkameen River on the west side of Highway 3 from 3675 Highway 3 to 4355 Highway 3.

It also includes the Suncatchers RV Park, Riverside Mobile Home Park and Lucky R Mobile Home Park.

Earlier Thursday, Lower Similkameen Indian Band Chief Keith Crow said at least one home had been destroyed by the fire.

The fire, estimated at 10,000 hectares on Wednesday, is now sized at 14,000 hectares. A massive evacuation order is in place for the blaze, located around 18 kilometres southwest of Keremeos.

“We lost a structure this morning, about 6:30 a.m.,” Crow said in an interview with Global News, later confirming it was a home.

“It did have fire protection around it and on it. We still lost the structure.”

The resident was home despite being under an evacuation order, but Crow said the man and his sons escaped, stating “He’s the one who called me.”

Crow said he’s upset the home was lost, adding he voiced his opinions to BC Wildfire Service and provincial officials. The chief also said he hasn’t seen a helicopter in two days.

BC Wildfire Service says 37 personnel are on scene, along with multiple pieces of heavy equipment.

It also said visibility has been poor, but that once it does clear up, aerial support will respond.

The Crater Creek wildfire was discovered on July 22. It was sized at 697 hectares on Tuesday, but merged with the nearby Gillanders Creek fire at 480 hectares. But the merged fires quickly exploded in size, growing from 1,100 hectares to 10,000 hectares on Wednesday.

“I understand safety and concerns for other communities, and there are lots of fires happening. Well, what about here, though?” said Crow. “They say safety protection and public safety is their top concern. Well, we lost a structure last night.”

He added that the Keremeos Fire Department went to the house fire, and that crews from Peachland, Willowbrook and Summerland are also on scene.

On Thursday afternoon, the Upper Similkameen Indian Band issued an evacuation alert for Chuchuwayha 2 Reserve as well as all properties on both sides of Highway 3 spanning from Rustic Camping north to 5971 Highway 3.

“It’s my understanding we’re really watching the weather today. The winds are supposed to pick up again,” said Crow.

“We’re scared. We have ranchers, with their livelihood and cattle, who are afraid of losing their ranges. We’ve lost one house now and have a lot of stressed people on the reserve now. I hope everyone is OK and that we don’t lose anything else.”

Crow thanked the wildland firefighters on the ground, but said “It’s the political issues where we’re struggling.”