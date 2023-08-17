Vancouver man suffers ‘significant’ injuries in unprovoked stranger attack: Police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is recovering from “significant” but non-life-threatening head injuries after what police describe as an “unprovoked attack” by a stranger in East Vancouver.

Just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Vancouver police said the 58-year-old victim was standing by a bus stop at Kingsway and McKinnon Street when the suspect began yelling and acting “erratically.”

He attacked the man without provocation and walked away, police said in a Thursday news release.

Officers searched the Renfrew-Collingwood neighbourhood Wednesday but could not find the suspect. They did, however, obtain video footage and released photos of the suspect on Thursday.

He is described as having red hair and a beard, with a tattoo on his right upper arm. He was wearing black at the time of the assault, police said.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-4034.