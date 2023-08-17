Regina’s oldest tree will be coming down due to poor health

Send this page to someone via email

A tree believed to be 123 years old that stands in Regina’s Victoria Park will soon be something of the past.

On August 20, the City of Regina will be removing the tree due to a decline in health over the past several years.

“The tree limbs just don’t look as full and wonderful as they used to be,” said Veronica Schroder. “She’s declining in health, and we want to make sure that the tree’s going to be removed before it becomes a hazard to other trees, as well as patrons of the park.”

Schroder, who is the City of Regina’s Forestry, Horticulture and Integrated Pest Management Coordinator, said they have done ring counting to see how old the tree is, and it was planted around 1905.

“We want to keep the trees as long as possible. But because it is an American elm, we want to ensure that it doesn’t get Dutch elm disease,” she said. “So, we’re taking it down early in advance. And then that way we can actually use the wood.”

The wood will be donated to a local Indigenous community to be used for ceremonies and the trunk will be saved as a potential future community-based art project.

“We are sad to see a part of Regina’s history and urban forest be removed,” said Russell Eirich, Manager, Open Space Services in a release. “But the tree will continue to be a part of the community for years to come.”

