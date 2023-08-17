Saskatoon Folkfest showcases diversity across the community

Send this page to someone via email

A range of cultures are on display at the Saskatoon Folkfest, which is running from Thursday until Saturday.

Local performances, displays, activities and food are available across several pavilions located across the city.

The 2023 pavilions represent cultures from Bangladesh, Cameroon, China, Germany, India, Iran, Ireland, Norway, Japan, Pakistan, the Philippines, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Vietnam, as well as Francophone and Indigenous communities.

View image in full screen Preparations are underway as Saskatoon’s Folkfest kicks off Thursday. Global News/ Easton Hamm

Pavilions can be found at:

Bangladeshi pavilion, 101 Wiggins Avenue South (Brunskill School)

Francophone pavilion, 2320 Louise Avenue (École Canadienne-Française – Pavilion Gustave-Dubois)

German pavilion, 3021 Louise Street (Nutana Legion)

Indian & Métis pavilion, 168 Wall Street (Saskatoon Indian & Métis Friendship Centre)

Irish pavilion, 2002 Arlington Avenue (Nutana Curling Club)

Scottish, Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, Philippino and Ukrainina Karpaty pavilions, Prairieland Park, 503 Ruth Street West

Cameroon, Iranian, Japanese, Norwegian, Sri Lankan, Vietnamese pavilions, International Place 2010 College Drive

ePassports are available to gain admission to the venues and to access free bus transportation between them.

Saskatoon bus transportation for 2023 Folkfest. Saskatoon Folkfest

“It’s just a matter of being able to bring people together and recognizing the many different cultures and the diversity within Saskatoon and all coming together to celebrate on one stage as Folkfest,” festival executive director Terresa Strohan said.

“The Iranian pavilion is new to Folkfest this year as well as the Japanese, Cameroon, Sri Lankan, Vietnamese and Norwegian pavilion.”

The festival runs from 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday, and 3 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.