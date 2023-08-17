Ford to build $1.2B EV battery plant in Becancour, Que.

Send this page to someone via email

A consortium of Ford Motor Co F.N and South Korean companies on Thursday said they would build a C$1.2 billion ($887 million) plant to produce electric vehicle (EVs) battery materials in Becancour, Quebec, a town seeking to become an EV-supply-chain hub, Canada’s industry ministry said.

The consortium includes South Korean partners EcoProBM 247540.KQ and SK On Co Ltd, according to a statement from the ministry. The factory will eventually produce 45,000 tonnes of cathode active materials (CAM) per year for Ford EVs.

Ford in a separate statement described the materials as high-quality Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM) for rechargeable batteries that are targeting greater performance and improved EV range.

“This cathode facility will supply the material that goes into Ford’s future EVs in North America, specifically some of our future trucks,” Lisa Drake, Ford vice president for EVs, told reporters.

Story continues below advertisement

0:28 ‘The future is electric’: Guilbeault points to Volkswagen EV plant as clean energy investment example

It is Ford’s first investment in Quebec, although it has operated in neighbouring Ontario for more than a century.

Canada’s federal government will provide the consortium with a conditional loan of C$322 million and Quebec will offer the same amount as a partially forgivable loan, the statement said. The factory is expected to be operational in the first half of 2026, creating more than 345 jobs.

This is the latest in a series of construction announcements for Becancour, a town of fewer than 15,000 people on the St. Lawrence River that is shaping up to be an EV-supply-chain hub in North America.

“This is a big vote of confidence in the (EV) ecosystem we’ve been building,” Canada industry minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told Reuters. “This is very significant for Quebec, because as you know the auto sector has been primarily investing in Ontario, but now we have GM, now we have Ford in Becancour.”

Story continues below advertisement

General Motors Co GM.N and South Korea’s POSCO Future M in May said they would increase production capacity at a chemical battery materials facility whose construction was first announced last year. Germany’s BASF SE BASFn.DE is also building a battery materials factory there.

Canada, home to a large mining sector for minerals including lithium, nickel and cobalt, is trying to woo companies involved in all levels of the EV supply chain via a multibillion-dollar green technology fund as the world seeks to cut carbon emissions.

German automaker Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and Stellantis STLAM.MI, the parent of brands including Fiat and Chrysler, are building multibillion-dollar battery plants west of Quebec in Ontario, the heartland of Canada’s fossil-fuel-powered car industry that has historical trade and production links with the Detroit carmakers.