Manitoba highway reopens, following multi-vehicle collision

A Manitoba highway has reopened after RCMP officers attended the scene of a multi-vehicle collision Thursday morning.

The crash took place on Highway 3 near Roland, Man., 10-kilometres south of Carman. Officers said the incident involved a semi-trailer and a passenger vehicle. The semi caught fire after the crash but was extinguished, and the driver of the car was transported to hospital via STARS air ambulance.

According to police, the man was from Winnipeg and is in stable condition in hospital. The truck driver, from Carman, wasn’t injured in the crash but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.