Traffic

RCMP on scene at Manitoba highway crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 12:57 pm
Calgary man facing numerous charges after leading Mounties on a wild chase across western Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. File / Global News
Manitoba RCMP are at the scene of crash on Highway 3 near Roland, Man., 10 kilometres south of Carman.

Police say the Thursday morning incident involved a semi-trailer and a passenger vehicle.

The semi caught fire after the crash, but has been extinguished, police said, and the driver of the car was transported to hospital via STARS air ambulance.

Police said the man, from Winnipeg, is in stable condition in hospital. The truck driver, from Carman, wasn’t injured in the crash but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

RCMP said the highway will be closed for a short time Thursday while an investigation takes place.

