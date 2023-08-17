Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Omemee mother and son celebrate $100K prize on scratch ticket: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 12:52 pm
Karen and Robert Truckle of Omemee won the $100,000 top prize with the Instant Power Up. View image in full screen
Karen and Robert Truckle of Omemee won the $100,000 top prize with the Instant Power Up. OLG
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A mother and son from Omemee, Ont., hope to do some home renovations following their recent $100,000 win on a lottery scratch ticket.

According to the OLG, Karen and Robert Truckle claimed the top prize on an Instant Power Up ticket.

Karen, 65, says she was heading to work when she decided to stop at Mister Convenience on King Street in Omemee to purchase two tickets, each costing $5. She won a $30 prize on the first ticket she scratched. Then the second ticket revealed the major prize.

“I couldn’t breathe,” she said while at the OLG prize centre. “I shoved my ticket in my pocket and didn’t move my hands an inch. Before I left the store, I think the whole city already knew about our win.”

Trending Now

She says she called her 40-year-old son Robert to share the exciting news.

Story continues below advertisement

“I didn’t believe her at first,” he said. “I kept saying, ‘Don’t lose the ticket,’ and immediately drove to see her.”

With their winnings, they both plan some home renovations. Robert also plans to pay some bills, while Karen purchased a scooter.

“I don’t know how to feel yet,” Robert said. “When I hold our cheque, it’s finally going to feel real.”

More on Lifestyle
City of Kawartha LakesOlgLottery WinnerOmemeeScratch ticketInstant Power Uplottery ticket winners
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices