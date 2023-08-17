Omemee mother and son celebrate $100K prize on scratch ticket: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A mother and son from Omemee, Ont., hope to do some home renovations following their recent $100,000 win on a lottery scratch ticket.

According to the OLG, Karen and Robert Truckle claimed the top prize on an Instant Power Up ticket.

Karen, 65, says she was heading to work when she decided to stop at Mister Convenience on King Street in Omemee to purchase two tickets, each costing $5. She won a $30 prize on the first ticket she scratched. Then the second ticket revealed the major prize.

“I couldn’t breathe,” she said while at the OLG prize centre. “I shoved my ticket in my pocket and didn’t move my hands an inch. Before I left the store, I think the whole city already knew about our win.”

She says she called her 40-year-old son Robert to share the exciting news.

“I didn’t believe her at first,” he said. “I kept saying, ‘Don’t lose the ticket,’ and immediately drove to see her.”

With their winnings, they both plan some home renovations. Robert also plans to pay some bills, while Karen purchased a scooter.

“I don’t know how to feel yet,” Robert said. “When I hold our cheque, it’s finally going to feel real.”