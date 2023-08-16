Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Kingston, Ont. families, students budgeting for back to school shopping

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 9:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont. families, students budgeting for back to school shopping'
Kingston, Ont. families, students budgeting for back to school shopping
Amid rising costs for everyday items, some Kingston families are finding creative ways to save money while back to school shopping.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

September is quickly approaching and that means many families are gearing up for the return to school.

Derek Levac at Best Buy in Kingston’s west end says electronics are starting to move off the shelves.

“Laptops, tablets, depending on where they’re going and what they’re doing with their courses,” said Levac.”Lots of people coming and looking for new headphones to start the year.”

The purchases for the upcoming school year are balanced with budgeting, for many families and students.

Queen’s student Jorja Correia says her finances are very tight with inflation raising her costs to prepare for another school year.

“I try to work as much as possible, but when you’re a student it’s hard. I was even in a summer class,” said Correia. “Everything is just going up in price, textbooks, food, furniture. I’ve been getting everything from Facebook marketplace.”

Story continues below advertisement

At the Goodwill Thrift Store, general manager Mark Wensing, says he’s seeing more families come into the store looking at a range of items from clothes to furniture.

Trending Now

“We’ve noticed the Queen’s families starting to come in to grab some furniture,” said Wensing. “The school year seems to be starting a bit earlier. The younger families are taking advantage of our youth section, and we feature different items on sale.”

Wensing says for many families the necessity to have the essentials is outweighing the desire for those items to be knew.

 

 

More on Canada
KingstonnewsSchoolinflationStudentsEducationBudgetFinancesFamiliesCost

Sponsored content

AdChoices