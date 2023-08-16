Vandalism of Canadian National Vimy Memorial condemned by minister

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s minister of veterans affairs says she is “appalled” someone vandalized the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France with graffiti.

Ginette Petitpas Taylor said in a statement Wednesday she strongly condemns “this and all reprehensible acts of vandalism against cenotaphs, war memorials and other landmarks built to remember and honour the sacrifices made by Canadians in the name of peace.”

“As all Canadians know, this is a sacred place commemorating the sacrifice of the 60,000 Canadians who gave their lives in order to protect the freedoms of the citizens of France and Belgium over 100 years ago during the First World War,” she said.

“The memorial bears the names of those who died in France with no known grave and stands as a tribute to all Canadians who served during the First World War. It should inspire us to work toward lasting peace, for which those commemorated here gave their lives.”

Petitpas Taylor, who also serves as associate minister of national defence, said the government has been in contact with French officials to aid in the investigation and find the alleged vandal.

She added her ministry, which oversees the 100-hectare memorial site near Vimy, France, is working to remove the graffiti “as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for Veterans Affairs Canada said an employee at the site noticed a person vandalizing a wall at the memorial around 9 p.m. local time Tuesday. The individual fled the scene upon being spotted.

A VAC official told Global News on background that the alleged vandal was “a misguided individual with a cause.”

A source with knowledge of the incident told Global News the graffiti was environmental slogans written in French.

There has been a recent wave of vandalism committed by environmental activists across Europe, many of whom have targeted works of art in museums with paint, glue and even tomato soup.

In France, some climate activists have destroyed property seen as emblematic of the wealthy class, including golf courses and luxury vehicles, and have also targeted energy and hydro infrastructure.

The Vimy Foundation shared Petitpas Taylor’s statement on social media and added it was “deeply disheartened” by the act of vandalism at the Vimy memorial.

“Such actions disrespect the memory of the 11,285 Canadians missing in France with no known grave, whose names are listed on the monument,” the organization wrote.

The First World War battle in northern France is considered a defining moment in Canada’s history, as the country’s soldiers all fought together as one single unit, the Canadian Corps.

About 100,000 Canadian soldiers attacked the German fortification at Vimy Ridge from the morning of April 9 to April 12, 1917, and succeeded in capturing it. Canada lost nearly 3,600 soldiers in the battle, and a further 7,000 were wounded.

The memorial is a must-visit for prime ministers visiting France during diplomatic trips.

Acts of desecration have recently plagued war memorials in Canada as well.

Fences were erected around the National War Memorial and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa after a woman was seen standing on the tomb during the “Freedom Convoy” protests last winter. The woman was later questioned by Ottawa police but not charged, and protesters claiming to be veterans later took down the fences.

Last summer, federal ministers condemned the draping of American and Canadian flags over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The tomb contains remains of an unidentified Canadian soldier killed at Vimy Ridge, and is intended to symbolize the sacrifices of all Canadians who served the country during times of war.

—With files from Global’s Mercedes Stephenson and the Canadian Press