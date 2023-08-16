Okanagan artists team up to create unique series

Send this page to someone via email

Two Okanagan-based artists are challenging themselves by combining their mediums to create something new.

Jim Brompton is a photographer who has taken photos around the world and Jolene Mackie is an oil painting artist from Kelowna, B.C.

Together they have created an art series called ‘Art Fusion’ where Brompton digitally removes parts of his photographs then prints them onto a canvas and hands them over to Mackie to fill in the blanks.

“We don’t really have any rules, I present my work to her then she will finish it and presents her work to me,” said Brompton.

Mackie’s signature character, a tiny robot makes multiple appearances in the ‘Art Fusion’ series and travels the world with the viewer.

“I get to add my playful whimsy,” said Mackie. “It’s an interesting space where we converge and sort of create this whole new reality with our two different works.”

Over four years, the duo has created 14 fanciful pieces of artwork and are now preparing to debut their work in September.

“Each one is different in its own way and they are images from all over the world and some local pieces as well,” said Brompton.

‘Art Fusion’ will be on display, as well as for sale at the 30th annual Lake Country Art Walk on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10. For more information about the art walk visit www.lakecountryartwalk.ca