City committee backs deputy mayor on allegations that homeless in London shipped here on fall pretenses

A city strategic priorities and policy committee has backed a motion from the deputy mayor and budget chair to address allegations that dozens of London homeless are being shipped to the city “against their will, or under false pretenses, by various individuals and organizations from outside London.”

In a letter Global News reported on last week, deputy mayor Shawn Lewis said municipal data shows 319 people that arrived in London in the first half of 2023 seeking homelessness support but had been sent back to communities “where they have a natural support network.”

The letter states that of those 319, more than 25 per cent were sent to London either against their will or under false pretenses of being able to receive support.

Addressing the letter and requests of fellow councillors, Lewis said during the Wednesday evening meeting that his issue is centred on that roughly 25 per cent.

He says organizations or people allegedly sending people to London are acting in an “inhumane” manner, because there is no room in London, and they are being turned away.

“Our current system right now… is broken,” said Lewis. “It is over-capacity, it is not working and it needs a reimagining. And while we have begun that reimagining, we cannot do that for all of Ontario.”

The motion put forward by Lewis and Peloza centred around three requests directing Mayor Josh Morgan and city staff to communicate with the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, the Ontario Big City Mayors Caucus, and the Government of Ontario to develop a united policy condemning the relocation of homeless individuals under false pretence. It expressed a desire to work with the province to develop a program for people released from hospitals or detention centres that provides proper discharge planning.

Coun. Skylar Franke also proposed that possible punishment for those found to be engaging in the alleged activities to simply “appropriate consequences” instead of specific suggestions. This amendment was lauded by all councillors that spoke on it, including Lewis, as a less abrasive solution to the issue.

An addition to the motion was made by Coun. David Ferreira requesting staff provide “existing data that is available with respect to this matter, including the reliability of the information.”

Ferreira said he wished to have as much data as possible pertaining to how those unhoused in London became unhoused and if they were originally from London or if they had come here, and if so, were there false promises made before the trip.

Both Franke and Ferreira’s amendments were passed by the committee members present unanimously in a 12-0 vote.

The endorsement from the committee still requires regular council approval when they meet again on Aug. 29.

— with files from Amy Simon