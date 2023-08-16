Port Hardy closes ER amid nurse shortage from ‘short notice, unexpected sick calls’

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Island health officials said they’ve had to unexpectedly close the emergency department at the Port Hardy Hospital for the remainder of the day, Wednesday.

In a bulletin posted Wednesday afternoon, Island Health said the closure was the result of “short notice, unexpected sick calls leading to a temporary shortage of nursing coverage.”

“Anyone experiencing a medical emergency while the ED is closed should call 911 or, if possible, proceed to Port McNeill Hospital ED. Do not go to the ED during the hours it is closed, as this will delay your access to care,” the health authority said.

“Island Health and BC Emergency Health Services have protocols in place to ensure people calling 911 are transported to the appropriate site. Staff will also be outside of PHH ED for the remainder of the day to re-direct anyone arriving on their own.”

The health authority said other services at the hospital and its adjacent long-term care home were not affected by the closure.

The emergency department is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

“Island Health acknowledges this is not an ideal situation for the community and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience experienced by this temporary service interruption,” it added.

The incident is the latest in a string of closures and diversions that have plagued rural and remote hospitals across the province in recent years.

In April, the province pledged to enact nurse-to-patient ratios in the health-care system, and announced $750 million over the next three years to address a chronic, provincewide nursing shortage, which has resulted in “different standards, in different places in B.C.,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

B.C. has also opened up 604 new educational seats for nurse training this year, and in January said it would waive roughly $3,700 in up-front application and assessment fees for internationally educated nurses.