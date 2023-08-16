Family of son with disability asks public to help bring his stolen trike home

Send this page to someone via email

The family of Austin Cherkas is reaching out to the public to help bring their son’s stolen tricycle home.

Austin, who has autism and ADHD, received a specially made trike two years ago to help with mobility around the city. For him, it was a matter of independence and freedom.

“He likes (riding) around, it’s like his car,” said Austin’s mother, Tawny Cherkas. “He takes care of it. He loves it.”

Austin’s trike is his main transportation to go to various places like Wascana Lake, getting some exercise, running errands and seeing his friends. Without his trike, he is unable to do all of that.

But that changed August 13th, after a trip to Walmart in north Regina left him trike-less.

“He can’t sleep, he’s upset, he cries,” said Cherkas. “He’s very mad.”

Story continues below advertisement

This case was reported to Regina Police Service (RPS) on the day Austin’s trike was stolen. In an email statement to Global News, RPS stated this theft is one of three at this business in the 3900 Block of Rochdale Blvd. in the past 6 days.

“Two others were stolen from similar businesses in the east and south ends of the city,” RPS stated. “The bikes being stolen range from regular pedal bikes, to e-bikes, to the unique bike belonging to the victim in this case.”

RPS added they have seen a rise in e-bike thefts in August and so far, have 8 reports where some were locked and others were stolen from inside a garage.

“In all of these cases, the suspects waited for the victim to enter the store before quickly cutting the lock and leaving with the bike,” RPS stated. “All but one of the bikes were locked. We commend the bike owners for doing the right thing by locking up their bikes. We understand how disappointed they must be. Our only piece of advice would be to ensure the bike lock you are using is robust and therefore more resistant to bolt cutters. This could be a u-lock or a heavier gauge cable lock – both of which can be found at specialty bike stores.”

RPS said officers are proactively patrolling areas of concern, as time allows, in order to deter crimes like this from happening in the first place.

Story continues below advertisement