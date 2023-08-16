Menu

Crime

Regina police send out public advisory as officers investigate suspicious item near school

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 4:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Regina’s explosives disposal unit responds to bomb threat in school yard'
Regina’s explosives disposal unit responds to bomb threat in school yard
Regina Police Services units were seen blocking off part of the 400 block of Hamilton Street while the explosives disposal unit investigated a suspicious object using a drone near the play structure at St. Michaels school on Wednesday.
Members of the Regina Police Service sent out a public advisory Wednesday morning as officers investigate a suspicious item.

The public are asked to avoid the area around St. Michael Community School in the 400 block of Hamilton Street while members of the RPS Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) investigate a suspicious item outside of the school.

“At this time there is no further information available,” police said in a release.

“We will provide an update following the conclusion of the investigation.”

Global News will provide further updates when they become available.

Click to play video: 'Regina police explosives unit responds to report of suspicious package'
Regina police explosives unit responds to report of suspicious package
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsInvestigationRegina Police ServiceExplosives Disposal UnitPublic Advisorysuspicious itemSt. Michael School
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

