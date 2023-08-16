Regina police send out public advisory as officers investigate suspicious item near school

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Regina Police Service sent out a public advisory Wednesday morning as officers investigate a suspicious item.

The public are asked to avoid the area around St. Michael Community School in the 400 block of Hamilton Street while members of the RPS Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) investigate a suspicious item outside of the school.

“At this time there is no further information available,” police said in a release.

“We will provide an update following the conclusion of the investigation.”

Global News will provide further updates when they become available.