New Puslinch, Ont. community directory aims to support local businesses

Send this page to someone via email

The Township of Puslinch is inviting local businesses to take part in a new community guide and business directory that it hopes will help “encourage and support the growth of local businesses.”

The township hopes that providing a platform for businesses to display their offerings will attract more customers and bring the local business community together.

In addition to the directory, there will also be a “Pusinch Profiles” feature highlighting local businesses.

The township also stresses that businesses of all sizes and in all industries are welcome to take part.

“The community guide and business directory will provide a valuable resource for residents and visitors alike, while also promoting the incredible range of products and services offered by our local entrepreneurs,” Mayor James Seeley says.

“We encourage all businesses to sign up and take advantage of this opportunity.”

Story continues below advertisement

The township says participating businesses can take part at no cost to them. Interested businesses can sign up on the township’s website or contact them via email at admin@puslinch.ca or over the phone at 519-763-1226 ext. 4.

Township staff will be at the Aberfoyle Farmers Market on Aug. 26 to answer questions about the program and engage with local businesses.

An open house is also scheduled for Sept. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Puslinch Community Centre, with businesses and members of the public alike encouraged to attend to learn more about local economic development.