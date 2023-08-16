Menu

Canada

New Puslinch, Ont. community directory aims to support local businesses

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 3:13 pm
An aerial view of a town. View image in full screen
FILE - Morriston, a community of Puslinch Township in Ontario, seen from the air on approach to Pearson airport. SimonP, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Township of Puslinch is inviting local businesses to take part in a new community guide and business directory that it hopes will help “encourage and support the growth of local businesses.”

The township hopes that providing a platform for businesses to display their offerings will attract more customers and bring the local business community together.

In addition to the directory, there will also be a “Pusinch Profiles” feature highlighting local businesses.

The township also stresses that businesses of all sizes and in all industries are welcome to take part.

“The community guide and business directory will provide a valuable resource for residents and visitors alike, while also promoting the incredible range of products and services offered by our local entrepreneurs,” Mayor James Seeley says.

“We encourage all businesses to sign up and take advantage of this opportunity.”

The township says participating businesses can take part at no cost to them. Interested businesses can sign up on the township’s website or contact them via email at admin@puslinch.ca or over the phone at 519-763-1226 ext. 4.

Township staff will be at the Aberfoyle Farmers Market on Aug. 26 to answer questions about the program and engage with local businesses.

An open house is also scheduled for Sept. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Puslinch Community Centre, with businesses and members of the public alike encouraged to attend to learn more about local economic development.

