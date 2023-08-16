Hyundai issues recall for 11K vehicles in Canada. Is your car safe?

Send this page to someone via email

Hyundai Motors North America has issued a safety recall of 63,128 cars in Canada and the United States.

Of those recalled vehicles, 11,120 are in Canada, Jennifer McCarthy, a spokesperson for the company, told Global News Wednesday.

The vehicles are being recalled as a safety measure due to an issue with the transmission electric oil pump for the Idle Stop & Go System (ISG), which poses a potential fire risk.

The model year 2023-24 Hyundai Palisade vehicles and model year 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra and Kona vehicles produced for sale in the U.S. and Canada have been affected by the recall.

McCarthy said owners can continue to drive the affected vehicles, but they are being advised to park these cars outside and away from structures until the recall remedy is completed.

She added that owners of the recalled vehicles will be notified by mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to a Hyundai dealer to inspect and replace the electric oil pump controller if required.

“The transmission electric oil pump for the Idle Stop & Go System (‘ISG’) in the subject vehicles might have been assembled with printed circuit boards (‘PCB’) that were damaged during manufacturing by the oil pump controller supplier,” McCarthy said.

“A damaged capacitor on the pump controller PCB could impact electrical operation leading to heat damage to the electric oil pump circuit board, connector, and wiring harness. The heat damage at the pump increases the risk of a vehicle fire in addition to a potential Controller Area Network (‘CAN’) communication disruption for multiple onboard controllers.”