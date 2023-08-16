FSIN first vice-chief announces candidacy to become AFN national chief

Send this page to someone via email

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations First Vice-Chief David Pratt is throwing his hat in the ring for the Assembly of First Nations election to become the national chief.

Pratt announced his candidacy on Wednesday, being the first to do so.

“The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is at a critical juncture,” Pratt said. “As national chief, I will make sure no conversation about First Nations rights is had without our chiefs being in the

room.”

“I look forward to continuing to meet with chiefs across the country, sitting with them, and hearing directly what the most pressing issues are for their region.”

Pratt is from Muscowpetung First Nation and has served two terms on the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) executive.

“This campaign is about restoring and rebuilding our national organization, which starts with listening,” Pratt said. “I commit to listening to First Nations Chiefs as they tirelessly work to bring prosperity to their people, and will do everything in my power to help ensure we rise together and achieve those goals.”

Campaign themes for Pratt include unity and inclusion, reconciliation and rights, economic empowerment and environmental stewardship.

“Vice Chief Pratt has been an incredibly hardworking advocate for First Nations people in Saskatchewan. Now, he’s taking his dedication to the next level by running for National Chief,” Chief Erica Beaudin of Cowessess First Nation said.

“With his unwavering commitment, and powerful advocacy, he will ensure the AFN is a relevant voice for Chiefs in Canada. I can think of no one better for the job.”

Chief Norma Catarat of Buffalo River Dene Nation said Pratt’s “tireless efforts have made a significant impact on the lives of First Nations peoples in our region.”

“As Chief, every time I have needed him, David has been there ready to help. I know Chiefs across Canada will be well served by his hard work ethic & the heart he has for our people,” Catarat said.

Chief Tanya Aguilar-Antiman of Mosquito Grizzly Bear’s Head Lean Man First Nation called Pratt “an absolute powerhouse when it comes to fighting for the rights of First Nations people.”

“As the National Chief, I know David is going to bring our issues to the forefront of this country. With his unmatched work ethic and unwavering dedication, he will bring First Nations to the table, and ensure we all share in the prosperity of our land,” Aguilar-Antiman said.