Weather

B.C. weather: Temperature soars past 40 C in 5 cities amid heat wave

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 3:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Doctors warn of health risks for children amid B.C. heat wave'
Doctors warn of health risks for children amid B.C. heat wave
Children are one of the more vulnerable populations when it comes to serious heat-related illnesses. Doctors say parents and guardians should be able to recognize when kids are in distress or at risk of heat exhaustion. Catherine Urquhart has more on what to look for.
Temperatures soared across B.C., on Tuesday, amid an ongoing heat wave, melting multiple records and sending mercury north of 40 C in several spots.

In all, 19 records were broken during the sweltering peak of the day, but the hottest spot was Lytton, where the heat reached 42.2 C, breaking through a previous daily record of 40.6 C set in 1967.

On its heels was Trail, where a new record of  41.6 C was set, breaking a previous record of 37.8 C set in 1945.

Very close behind was Cache Creek, where the daily high temperature of 41.1 C  broke an old record of 37.2 C set in 1967.

Two other communities also surpassed 40 C: Lillooet and Pemberton.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan heat wave triggers warnings'
Okanagan heat wave triggers warnings

In Lillooet, a new record of 40.6 C was set, breaking a 2008 record of 37.9 C.

Meanwhile, Pemberton set a new record of 40.1 C, breaking an old record of  36.9 C set in 2004.

In the Okanagan, multiple cities saw the heat rise beyond historic heights.

In Vernon, a new record of 37.7 C was set, narrowly breaking a record of 37.6 C set in 2008.

In Kelowna, a new record of 38.6 C was set, breaking an old record of  37.7 C in 2021.

Penticton set a new record of  38.7 C, breaking an old record of 36.1 C set in 1945, while Summerland set a new record of 38.4 C, breaking an old record of  35.8 C set in 2021.

Click to play video: 'Hot hot heat for B.C.'
Hot hot heat for B.C.

Multiple areas in B.C. are still under a heat warning, though pockets of heavy smoke in the Southern Interior may keep temperatures lower.

“A strong ridge of high pressure over the Southern Interior will persist through Thursday, contributing to the ongoing heat wave,” RCMP said. “Well-above seasonal daytime temperatures are expected to persist through this period.

Trending Now

“Some relief from the heat might be experienced during the nights, as temperatures over these regions will drop to the mid-teens. Temperatures are expected to return to more seasonal values by Friday. Heat warnings may be issued if the nighttime temperatures are forecast to be 18 C or above.”

For the remaining

Cranbrook  
New record: 38.2 C
Old record: 35 C, set in 1920

Creston  
New record: 38 C
Old record: 36.9 C, set in 2008

Golden 
New record: 34.4 C
Old record: 33.9 C, set in 1956

More on Canada

Kamloops 
New record: 39.6 C
Old record: 37.2 C, set in 1967

Malahat  
New record: 32.7 C
Old record: 31.9 C, set in 2003

Merritt 
New record: 38.8 C
Old record: 38 C, set in 2003

Powell River 
New record: 31.5 C
Old record: 31.4  C, set in 2010

Revelstoke 
New record: 36.8 C
Old record: 36.7 C, set in 1967

Tatlayoko Lake

New record: 34.2 C
Old record: 32.2 C, set in 1942

Whistler Area 
New record: 36.1 C
Old record: 35.1 C, set in 2004

Click to play video: 'Fires continue to ignite all over B.C.'
Fires continue to ignite all over B.C.
OkanaganEnvironment CanadaBC weatherLyttonPembertonBC Heat Wavetrailcache creekLillooetHeat RecordsBC weather recordsBC daily weather records
