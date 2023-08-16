B.C. weather: Temperature soars past 40 C in 5 cities amid heat wave

Send this page to someone via email

Temperatures soared across B.C., on Tuesday, amid an ongoing heat wave, melting multiple records and sending mercury north of 40 C in several spots.

In all, 19 records were broken during the sweltering peak of the day, but the hottest spot was Lytton, where the heat reached 42.2 C, breaking through a previous daily record of 40.6 C set in 1967.

On its heels was Trail, where a new record of 41.6 C was set, breaking a previous record of 37.8 C set in 1945.

Very close behind was Cache Creek, where the daily high temperature of 41.1 C broke an old record of 37.2 C set in 1967.

Two other communities also surpassed 40 C: Lillooet and Pemberton.

In Lillooet, a new record of 40.6 C was set, breaking a 2008 record of 37.9 C.

Meanwhile, Pemberton set a new record of 40.1 C, breaking an old record of 36.9 C set in 2004.

In the Okanagan, multiple cities saw the heat rise beyond historic heights.

In Vernon, a new record of 37.7 C was set, narrowly breaking a record of 37.6 C set in 2008.

In Kelowna, a new record of 38.6 C was set, breaking an old record of 37.7 C in 2021.

Penticton set a new record of 38.7 C, breaking an old record of 36.1 C set in 1945, while Summerland set a new record of 38.4 C, breaking an old record of 35.8 C set in 2021.

Multiple areas in B.C. are still under a heat warning, though pockets of heavy smoke in the Southern Interior may keep temperatures lower.

“A strong ridge of high pressure over the Southern Interior will persist through Thursday, contributing to the ongoing heat wave,” RCMP said. “Well-above seasonal daytime temperatures are expected to persist through this period.

“Some relief from the heat might be experienced during the nights, as temperatures over these regions will drop to the mid-teens. Temperatures are expected to return to more seasonal values by Friday. Heat warnings may be issued if the nighttime temperatures are forecast to be 18 C or above.”

For the remaining

Cranbrook

New record: 38.2 C

Old record: 35 C, set in 1920

Creston

New record: 38 C

Old record: 36.9 C, set in 2008

Golden

New record: 34.4 C

Old record: 33.9 C, set in 1956

Kamloops

New record: 39.6 C

Old record: 37.2 C, set in 1967

Malahat

New record: 32.7 C

Old record: 31.9 C, set in 2003

Merritt

New record: 38.8 C

Old record: 38 C, set in 2003

Powell River

New record: 31.5 C

Old record: 31.4 C, set in 2010

Revelstoke

New record: 36.8 C

Old record: 36.7 C, set in 1967

Tatlayoko Lake

New record: 34.2 C

Old record: 32.2 C, set in 1942

Whistler Area

New record: 36.1 C

Old record: 35.1 C, set in 2004