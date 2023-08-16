Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Bruce Willis’ wife gives tearful update amid his dementia battle

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 3:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Bruce Willis’ wife gives tearful update amid his dementia battle'
Bruce Willis’ wife gives tearful update amid his dementia battle
WATCH: In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, actor Bruce Willis' Emma Heming Willis opened up about her daily struggles as a spousal caretaker. Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Caring for a sick spouse is never easy, and Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis isn’t going to glamourize it.

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Heming, 45, opened up about her daily struggles as a spousal caretaker for Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February. FTD is a condition that often strikes younger patients than other forms of dementia.

Heming said she makes a conscious effort every day to avoid the “doom and gloom” that comes with caring for a loved one with dementia. She said she is doing the best she can to take care of Willis, 68, while trying to maintain her own well-being.

The model filmed her “care partner PSA” in her car after a hike.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: What is frontotemporal dementia?'
Health Matters: What is frontotemporal dementia?

“It’s so important for us to break up our thinking, which can feel, for me, very much like doom and gloom,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know it looks like I’m out living my best life,” Heming said. “I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can. I do that for myself. I do that for our two children, and Bruce who would not want me to live any other way.”

Heming and Willis have two children together, 11-year-old Mabel and nine-year-old Evelyn. Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore also have three adult children, Rumer Willis, 35, Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 29.

Through tears, Heming said she did not want people to falsely assume that she is “good.”

“Because I’m not. I’m not good,” she said. “But I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family, because again, when we are not looking after ourselves, we cannot look after anyone that we love.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“I am just doing the best that I can, always,” Heming concluded.

She asked her followers to break up their busy days and “look for something beautiful.”

This isn’t the first time Heming has been open about how she copes with Willis’ diagnosis.

In March, Heming called on the paparazzi to leave Willis alone when he is in public. She asked for the space in order to “get (Willis) from Point A to Point B safely.”

Later that month, Heming shared how difficult it was to celebrate Willis’ 68th birthday. She was candid with her social media following and said she wanted to show all sides of being a care partner, not just the good moments.

Click to play video: 'Bruce Willis celebrates his 68th birthday after recent frontotemporal dementia diagnosi'
Bruce Willis celebrates his 68th birthday after recent frontotemporal dementia diagnosi

Willis, who was first diagnosed with aphasia last year, retired from acting in March 2022. At the time, his family said he was “experiencing some health issues … which are impacting his cognitive abilities.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, FTD is an umbrella term for a group of rare disorders that most often affect the parts of the brain associated with personality and behaviour.

Approximately five to 10 per cent of all diagnosed dementia cases are FTD, but the condition accounts for about 20 per cent of all young-onset dementia cases diagnosed in people under 65. Symptoms include difficulty with speech and movement and gradual memory loss.

More on Entertainment
Bruce Willisbruce willis dementiabruce willis sickEmma Heming Willisbruce willis aphasiaBruce Willis Frontotemporal DementiaBruce Willis updateBruce Willis wifeWhat happened to Bruce Willis?Emma HemingEmma Heming InstagramEmma Heming video
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices