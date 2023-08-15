Menu

Motorcycle rider, 17, dies in Markham, Ont. collision

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 9:06 pm
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Officers in Markham are appealing for evidence after a 17-year-old died in a motorcycle crash.

York Regional Police said they responded to a collision after 10 a.m. at Bayview Avenue and Romfield Circuit.

Investigators said a motorcycle was travelling south on Bayview Avenue when it was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was making a left turn onto Romfield Circuit.

A 17-year-old boy was riding the motorcycle and was pronounced dead in hospital.

The driver was uninjured and remained at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or video footage is urged to contact police.

