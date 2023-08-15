Wolfe Islander IV carries vehicles, passengers on first test run

Send this page to someone via email

With no advance notice or fanfare, the long-awaited Wolfe Islander IV ferry completed a run from Kingston to Wolfe Island Tuesday afternoon.

Frontenac Islands Mayor Judy Greenwood Speers told Global News the Wolfe Islander IV carried its first load of vehicles and passengers at 4 p.m.

Greenwood Speers says its another step forward in the testing and training to eventually get the ferry into full service.

At this point there is no clear indication how long the testing and training will continue for, but the last word from the Ontario Ministry of Transportation is the ferry is supposed to go into service sometime this summer.