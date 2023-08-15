Menu

Canada

Wolfe Islander IV carries vehicles, passengers on first test run

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 8:55 pm
The new Wolfe Islander IV remains docked in Picton since arriving in October 2021, but MTO briefing notes indicate a Spring 2023 launch date could result in 90-minute service between Kingston and Wolfe Island. View image in full screen
The new Wolfe Islander IV remains docked in Picton since arriving in October 2021, but MTO briefing notes indicate a Spring 2023 launch date could result in 90-minute service between Kingston and Wolfe Island. CKWS TV
With no advance notice or fanfare, the long-awaited Wolfe Islander IV ferry completed a run from Kingston to Wolfe Island Tuesday afternoon.

Frontenac Islands Mayor Judy Greenwood Speers told Global News the Wolfe Islander IV carried its first load of vehicles and passengers at 4 p.m.

Greenwood Speers says its another step forward in the testing and training to eventually get the ferry into full service.

At this point there is no clear indication how long the testing and training will continue for, but the last word from the Ontario Ministry of Transportation is the ferry is supposed to go into service sometime this summer.

Wolfe Islander IV ferry service deadline pushed back by Ministry of Transportation
