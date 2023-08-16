Menu

Pedestrian collision claims life of South Okanagan woman

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 9:24 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo. File / Getty
A South Okanagan woman was killed on Monday night, say B.C. RCMP, after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 3 in Cawston.

Police say the collision happened at 9:30 p.m., along the 1700 block, and that the 48-year-old victim was walking in the middle of the northbound lane when she was struck by a vehicle.

“The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Keremeos RCMP, adding there is no evidence that the driver was impaired.

Local police, BC Highway Patrol and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating.

If you witnessed this collision, or have any further information, you’re asked to contact the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511.

