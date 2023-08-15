B.C. weather: Smoky skies, sweltering heat in Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Residents and visitors to B.C.’s Southern Interior not only have to contend with scorching temperatures this week, but also wildfire smoke.

At noon on Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a weather alert for smoky skies. There are currently 36 wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre, including six wildfires of note.

The largest wildfire of note is the Rossmore Lake blaze near Kamloops, estimated at 7,249 hectares. Two more wildfires of note are also burning around 45 km northwest of Salmon Arm.

“These regions are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours,” said Environment Canada.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.”

On Tuesday, both the City of Vernon and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued statements, saying residents and visitors should take precautions.

“Residents near the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire and throughout the Shuswap will see increased smoke settling into the area for the next few days,” said the CSRD.

“A smoke plume from the fire may also become more visible, especially in the afternoons. This is due to a combination of wind and weather conditions increasing fire activity.

“We advise residents whose health may be more susceptible to the smoke to take increased care during the coming days.”

The City of Vernon echoed that warning, adding that temperatures in the region will hit 35 to 40 C.

“For those who are looking for a place to stay cool and to escape the smoke, a number of public facilities are open for use and publicly accessible drinking water sources are available free of charge throughout the community,” said the city.

On the province’s air quality health index scale, the North Okanagan was listed as a six out of 10 (moderate risk), while the Central Okanagan was a seven (high risk).

More information about B.C.’s air quality health index is available online.

Meanwhile, the heat wave that’s baking the Southern Interior is expected to last until Friday.

“A robust high-pressure ridge across the southern interior is expected to persist through Thursday,” said Environment Canada.

“During this period, daytime temperatures significantly above the seasonal norms will coincide with elevated overnight temperatures, providing minimal respite from the heat. By Friday, temperatures are forecasted to revert to more typical seasonal levels.”

Below is a quick snapshot of projected temperatures this week:

Salmon Arm

Tuesday: High: 35 C. Low: 17 C.

Wednesday: High: 35 C. Low: 18 C.

Thursday: High: 36 C. Low: 19 C.

Friday: High: 28 C. Low: 13 C.

Vernon

Tuesday: High: 37 C. Low: 18 C.

Wednesday: High: 35 C. Low: 19 C.

Thursday: High: 36 C. Low: 18 C.

Friday: High: 29 C. Low: 14 C.

Kelowna

Tuesday: High: 37 C. Low: 18 C.

Wednesday: High: 35 C. Low: 19 C.

Thursday: High: 36 C. Low: 18 C.

Friday: High: 29 C. Low: 14 C.

Penticton

Tuesday: High: 36 C. Low: 18 C.

Wednesday: High: 35 C. Low: 19 C.

Thursday: High: 36 C. Low: 18 C.

Friday: High: 29 C. Low: 14 C.

Osoyoos:

Tuesday: High: 36 C. Low: 18 C.

Wednesday: High: 35 C. Low: 19 C.

Thursday: High: 36 C. Low: 18 C.

Friday: High: 29 C. Low: 14 C.

Areas under the heat warning include the Okanagan, Boundary, South Thompson and Fraser Canyon regions.

On Monday, Lytton was B.C.’s and the nation’s hot spot at 41.5 C, eclipsing its previous monthly high of 40.5, set on Aug. 10 1981.

On Tuesday, at 3 p.m., Lytton was again the nation’s hot spot at 41.5 C.