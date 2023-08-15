Regina city councillors to bring motion to declare homelessness emergency

Send this page to someone via email

The issue of homelessness in Regina has been an important topic for residents and at executive council at City Hall.

Last year, city council passed a motion to eradicate homelessness, but no money was allocated to make that happen.

Recently, four City of Regina councillors will be bringing a motion at tomorrow’s meeting about this issue. Councillor Shannon Zachidniak said they will be bringing two motions to address homelessness in the city.

“What we’re proposing is that we need a short- and long-term plan in collaboration with other levels of government,” said Zachidniak.

“This has reached an emergency level in our community, and we do have data showing that between 2015 and 2021, according to our point in time homelessness count that the amounts of folks houseless has risen 110 per cent. And the problem has certainly visibly gotten worse since then.”

Zachidniak says they are now at a point where there is no clear plan that folks on council can see to address homelessness or tent encampments in Regina.

“It’s time for us to have a formal and public conversation about what should that plan be,” said Zachidniak.

“We certainly don’t want to be in a position where we have folks who are houseless in the streets in the wintertime and at risk of freezing to death. So, let’s all start talking. Let’s all communicate and figure out together what this plan should be.”

The motion will ask the City to declare a homelessness emergency, for council to call on the province to contribute to emergency funding, for council to direct administration to create a plan by the end of Q3 to provide temporary barrier-free shelter for all Regina residents in need, and for the city to make a long-term commitment to address houselessness as part of the 2024 budget process.

Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky stated in an email response to Global News that homelessness is a complex issue affecting communities across Canada.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is actively working with all levels of government, Indigenous and community partners to develop approaches to address chronic homelessness and better support individuals who need more than a home to remain connected to housing,” stated Makowsky.

“Our government has increased its investment to address homelessness by more than $25 million, with an additional $14 million for new emergency shelter spaces and $11 million for supportive housing since 2021.”

Minister Makowsky also stated the province remains committed to working collaboratively to coordinate access to services and make connections to better serve those in need of supports for mental health, addictions, training and other services to address chronic homelessness, provide stability and improve community safety.

City council will meet on Wednesday.